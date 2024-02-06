Announcing The Recipients Of The 2024 Georgia Titan 100

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Titan CEO and headline sponsor

Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Mike McQuary, CEO of JTEC Energy,

as a 2024 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia's Top 100 CEO's & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2024 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 125,000 individuals and generate over $31 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on May 9th, 2024, and will be given the

opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

Mike McQuary, JTEC Energy CEO

Titan 100

Continue Reading

"The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Georgia. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Georgia business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation." says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Mike McQuary (McQ) has been a key figure in Atlanta's technology innovation landscape for more than 30 years. He is known for his ability to identify, cultivate, and advance emerging technologies. McQ is also recognized for mentoring young engineers and businesspeople as they begin their careers. McQ was President and COO of MindSpring Enterprises, an early Internet Services Provider, and grew the company from 20 employees and 1000 subscribers to over 5000 employees and one million subscribers, to a $1 public company. McQ made an early foray into the emergence of digital music and created the Brash Music record label. Helping to introduce electric cars in the mid-2000s, McQ founded Wheego Electric Cars and guided the first Chinese-made chassis through US crash testing and launched one of the first highway certified electric cars with 22 dealers in the U.S. Wheego then pivoted to Artificial Intelligence innovations in autonomous driving. In 2020, McQ became the CEO of startup JTEC Energy, a renewable green energy company, formed to develop and commercialize a device that transforms waste heat into electricity with extremely high efficiency.

"It is very nice to be included with such a distinguished group of business leaders. I am honored and humbled to have some of my career accomplishments recognized." commented McQ.

McQ will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on May 9th, 2024 at Zoo Atlanta: Savanna Hall. One of the city's most treasured historic buildings the 1921 building has been revitalized by Zoo Atlanta into its new life today. As home of the Atlanta Cyclorama for more than 90 years, the building is famous for its grand scale and neoclassical architecture. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Georgia business community.

"On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Georgian community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Georgia and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved," says Bill Boucher, Partner at Wipfli.

About JTEC Energy

Former NASA scientist and Super Soaker inventor Dr. Lonnie Johnson invented the Johnson Thermo-Electrochemical Converter (JTEC), a cleantech hydrogen energy device that transforms heat into energy more efficiently than any device in history. Led by Mike McQuary, JTEC Energy was spun off from Johnson Research & Development to fully develop and commercialize the JTEC device. With over 45 patents, JTEC is applicable for both power generation and refrigeration. For more information about JTEC Energy, visit the company website at JTECEnergy.

SOURCE Titan 100 and JTEC Energy