BCS Financial Wins Clearlyrated's 2023 Best Of Insurance Award For Service Excellence

BCS Financial, a leading insurance and financial services firm, announced today that they have won the Best of Insurance Award for providing superior service to their clients. Currently in its 75th year, BCS continues to prove itself as an industry leader, with this award recognizing its service excellence based on ratings provided by their clients.

BCS received a Net Promoter® Score of 80%, significantly higher than the industry's average of 42% in 2022, and is currently rated 4.9 out of 5 stars for customer satisfaction.

"We take great pride in delivering an exceptional customer experience," said Chris Kurtenbach , vice president, Service & Operations, BCS Financial. "This award reflects our talented and dedicated team of professionals who work tirelessly to drive these results each day. Thank you to our employees, and to our customers for their feedback and their trust in our insurance and financial services."

"I am pleased to introduce the 2023 Best of Insurance winners alongside their validated service ratings on ClearlyRated," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "These firms have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to delivering amazing experiences, despite another year of upheaval and macroeconomic uncertainty. Hats off to these service leaders - it's truly an honor to recognize and celebrate their achievements."

About BCS Financial: BCS Financial Corporation has 75 years of experience delivering a wide-range of insurance and financial solutions for Blue Cross and Blue Shield organizations and commercial markets nationwide. Through its subsidiaries, BCS Insurance Company and 4 Ever Life Insurance Company, BCS is licensed in all 50 states and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. BCS Financial is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. Learn more at bcsf.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction

research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated

utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms

measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at .

About Best of InsuranceTM

ClearlyRated's Best of Insurance® Award recognizes insurance providers that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the insurance industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality of service to their clients and internal staff. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated-an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

