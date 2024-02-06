CEO Of Argus Medical Management Robert Boullon Joins Drkumo's Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Robert C. Boullon, CEO, Argus Medical Management

CEO of Argus Medical Management Robert C. Boullon, MBA, MPH, Brings Valuable Expertise to DrKumo's Advisory Board

- Dr. Kelly Nguyen, Founder/CEO of DrKumoBUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DrKumo Inc., a leader in next-generation Remote Patient Monitoring -Home Telehealth technology solutions, announces the appointment of Robert C. Boullon, MBA, MPH, to its Advisory Board. Mr. Boullon, CEO of Argus Medical Management, brings his experience in healthcare management and finance to support DrKumo's technology-driven healthcare solutions.Mr. Boullon has been with Argus Medical Management since its inception in 1995, serving in various leadership roles including Acting Administrator, COO, and CEO. His background includes working in healthcare finance at several hospitals in Los Angeles and Orange County. Mr. Boullon has also taught healthcare finance at universities in Southern California and served as President of the HealthCare Financial Management Association of Southern California. He holds degrees from UCLA and U.C. Irvine.Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO of DrKumo Inc., stated,“Robert Boullon's addition to our Advisory Board brings valuable expertise in healthcare management and finance. His experience will support DrKumo's efforts in advancing telehealth technologies.”Mr. Boullon expressed his commitment to contributing to DrKumo's mission,“I look forward to supporting DrKumo's initiatives in transforming healthcare through technology.”The inclusion of Mr. Boullon on the DrKumo Advisory Board is aimed at leveraging his healthcare management and finance experience to enhance DrKumo's telehealth and digital health services.For more information about DrKumo and its products and services, please visit drkumo.###About Robert C. BoullonCEO, Argus Medical ManagementRobert C. Boullon, MBA, MPH, is the CEO of Argus Medical Management and has been with the company since its start in 1995, holding roles from Acting Administrator, COO and CEO. Prior to Argus Mr. Boullon worked in healthcare finance at various hospitals in LA and Orange County. He has taught healthcare finance at multiple universities in the area and is a past President of the HealthCare Financial Management Association of Southern California. He holds degrees from UCLA and U.C. Irvine.About DrKumo Inc.DrKumo is a technology pioneer in the field of remote patient monitoring (RPM), offering scalable, continuous, real-time solutions for Chronic Disease Management, Acute Care, Post-Operation, and Hospital Care at Home. Accredited by URAC, DrKumo addresses healthcare's most pressing challenges with a user-centric platform, leveraging HIPAA-compliant, mobile-enabled technology, and advanced AI/ML algorithms. DrKumo's RPM and DMP technologies empower patients to manage their health conditions from home while providing healthcare providers with real-time intelligence for timely intervention. By fostering an innovative, collaborative, and technology-driven culture, DrKumo leads the way in accessing quality healthcare globally, delivering effective solutions to both patients and healthcare providers.

Dr. Ali Nemat

DrKumo Inc

+ 18664356447

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

DrKumo's Remote Patient Monitoring Technology