Leeds Beckett University Welcomes Acclaimed Creatives For The Modern Audience Conference 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Katerina Cizek

Magdalena Zych

Bilal Zafar

Global experts specialising in interactive documentary, twitch streaming, standup comedy, AAA console games, AI and academia feature in free online conference.

- Krishna StottLEEDS, UK, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Modern Audience Conference is an annual event hosted by Leeds Beckett University's Leeds School of Arts and Leeds Arts Research Centre in partnership with Bellyfeel . The conference, hosted on Monday 4th March is an exciting opportunity for artists and creatives across Leeds to hear from industry experts in an interactive, one-day-only event, all about storytelling.The conference will host Emmy-winning documentarian and producer, Katerina Cizek, stand-up comedian Bilal Zafar, and screenwriter Magdalena Zych. The one-day conference will focus on interactive stories – their creators, fans and commentators, and how they shape modern media.Robert Shail, Director of Research at Leeds School of Arts, said: ''Leeds School of Arts is delighted to continue its support to the annual Modern Audience Conference hosted at Leeds Beckett University. This is an exciting event that promotes collaboration between academia and the creative industries and provides a platform to explore the latest innovative ideas in storytelling as it is impacted by new digital technologies''.Dr Anna Zaluczkowska, Reader in Film at Leeds School of Arts, said: ''This event is a must for all media professionals, students and lecturers engaged in making programmes and understanding how to live in our new digital media age. It brings together makers, thinkers and audiences in such an accessible way and encourages participation so that we can all join the debate.''Krishna Stott, Managing Director at Bellyfeel, said: "This year's lineup is again exceptional, with contributors across many different areas of media - from MIT's documentary lab to Poland's AAA studio CD Projekt Red as well as local experts and practitioners. Hope you can join us again, as the title says - it's very much about the audience too!"The conference is free to attend and is scheduled for Wednesday, 4 March 2023, between 12:00 and 17:30 and is part of Leeds Beckett University's INSIDE/OUT lecture series.The lecture series is an incredible opportunity to present international cutting-edge research and arts practice innovation to our research and teaching community here and to the wider national and international public.Leeds School of Arts is a key educator of artists and creatives who go on to enrich and transform all sectors of arts and culture with their limitless ambition and innovation. Their talented students are actively making a difference across art, design, fashion, music, theatre, film, architecture, and creative technologies. The expert support of their academics, who are renowned regionally, nationally, and globally, allows their expertise and individuality to shine on a prominent stage.More information, full schedule and tickets are available from:

Pierre Lasage

Indolent Games

email us here