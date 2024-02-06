Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Market Is Projected To Achieve A CAGR Of 7.74% To Reach US$86.247 Billion By 2029

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The small molecule innovator CDMO market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.74% from US$51.165 billion in 2022 to US$86.247 billion by 2029.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the small molecule innovator CDMO market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.74% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$86.247 billion by 2029.One of the key growth drivers to propel the small molecule innovator CDMO market is the increasing growth of the ageing population, which gives rise to the prevalence of chronic ailments. The rise in the population of aged people gives rise to demand for healthcare services tailored to meet the needs of the elderly. Along with the increase in the aged population, the prevalence of chronic ailments associated with old age also increases, further boosting the demand for innovative small-molecule drugs. Diseases such as cancer and diabetes also lead to an increase in demand for small-molecule drugs, which are common for the treatment of such ailments. As per the American Cancer Society, the number of new cancer cases accounts for an estimated 983,160 in males and 934,870 in females during 2022. The number of new cases gives significance to the need for robust efforts in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment within the healthcare landscape. This will further help in the increase in demand for the small molecule innovator CDMO for the production and development of drugs.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the small molecule innovator CDMO market during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2023, Lonza announced the completion of the expansion of their Solid Form Services in Bend, USA, which includes dedicated laboratory spaces designed for supporting biotech and midsize pharmaceutical companies in their early-stage compound development. The expansion offers support for solid form screening, early-stage crystallization process development, and characterization of small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Another instance is in September 2022, when WuXi STA announced the opening of their new Sterile Lipid Nanoparticle Formulation Facility, which offers enhanced global CRDMO services for customers. The services include pre-formulation, formulation development, solid-state development, and clinical to commercial drug manufacturing that provides a wide range of drug-delivering technology.Access sample report or view details:The small molecule innovator CDMO market, based on product, is categorized into two types- small molecule API, and small molecule drug product. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) are any kind of substance or a combination of multiple substances that are used as active ingredients for the manufacture and production of a drug or medicinal product.The small molecule innovator CDMO market, based on customer type, is categorized into three types- preclinical, clinical, and commercial. The small molecule innovator CDMO is a type of pharmaceutical industry that provides services for the development and manufacturing of small molecule drugs.The small molecule innovator CDMO market, based on therapeutic area, is categorized into seven types- cardiovascular disease, oncology, respiratory disorders, neurology, metabolic disorders, infectious disease, and others. Small molecule drugs are known for helping/assisting in the reduction of risk of a wide range of ailments, which include cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, infectious diseases, and many others.The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the small molecule innovator CDMO market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the market is the increase in growth of the ageing population and the rise in clinical trial activity with a significant increase in contract development & and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) offering end-to-end services in the country. The increase in the prevalence of diseases in the countries helps boost the growth of drug development and manufacturing processes. China is known for their clinical trials which consist of a large pool of local experts and regulatory actions from clinical trial bodies. For instance, NMPA's Center for Drug Evaluation takes responsibility for the improvement of the quality of clinical trial studies at low costs in China, which also helps in the growth of the development of CDMO services. Moreover, as per the World Health Organization, the ageing population of China accounts for an estimated 254 million people aged 60 and above in 2019, among which 176 million people are aged 65 and above, and expected to reach 402 million by 2040. The growth in the aged population is expected to boost the growth of drug production and development, which in turn helps in the boost of growth of the small molecule innovation CDMO market during the forecast period.The research includes several key players from the small molecule innovator CDMO market, such as CatSci Ltd., Lonza, Sai Life Sciences, Eurofins Scientific, Recipharm, Ardena, Cambrex, Merck Millipore, Catalent, and AGC Pharma Chemicals Europe.The market analytics report segments the small molecule innovator CDMO market using the following criteria:.By Product:oSmall Molecule APIoSmall Molecule Drug Product.By Customer Type:oPreclinicaloClinicaloCommercial.By Therapeutic Area:oCardiovascular DiseaseoOncologyoRespiratory DisordersoNeurologyoMetabolic DisordersoInfectious DiseaseoOthers.By Geography:oNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.UK.France.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.Thailand.Taiwan.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.CatSci Ltd..Eurofins Scientific.Lonza.Sai Life Sciences.Ardena.Recipharm.Cambrex.Merck Millipore.Catalent.AGC Pharma Chemicals EuropeExplore More Reports:.Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market:.Psychedelic Drugs Market:.Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn