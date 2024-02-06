Aviation Lubricants Market Set To Soar, Projected To Reach $2.84 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Aviation Lubricants Market by Type (Hydraulic Fluid, Engine Oil, Grease, and Special Lubricants & Additives), Technology (Mineral Based, and Synthetic), End User (OEM, and Aftermarket), Application (Hydraulic Systems, Engine, Landing Gear, Airframe, and Others), and by Platform (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, and Business & General Aviation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global aviation lubricants industry generated $2.24 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $2.84 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in number of airline passengers, rise in consumption of synthetic lubricants, and surge in number of airports drive the growth of the global aviation lubricants market. However, contamination in lubricants hinders the growth of the market. On the other hand, demand for low-density lubricants and development of safe and eco-friendly lubricants create new growth opportunities.

The engine oil segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the engine oil segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly half of the global aviation lubricants market , and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to engine oils being replaced every 50 hours or four months to ensure optimum engine performance. However, the special lubricants & additives segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to excellent lubrication provided against friction and wear.

The synthetic segment to continue its highest contribution by 2027

Based on technology, the synthetic segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the total share of the global aviation lubricants market, and is expected to continue its highest contribution by 2027. This is attributed to high tolerance to extreme temperatures and aging along with development of cost-effective synthetic lubricants. However, the mineral-based segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. This is due to good solubility with additives, low cost, and enhanced compatibility with seals.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to continue its dominant share by 2027

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly one-third of the global aviation lubricants market share in 2019, and will continue its dominant share during the forecast period. This is due to growth in air traffic rate, introduction of new airlines, and increase in domestic flights. However, LAMEA is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027, owing to rise in the construction of new airports in the region.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the aviation lubricants market has been worst affected as the supply chain as well as demand has been disrupted.

Due to the imposed lockdowns and regulations, most airlines are now slowly moving toward the normal flight operations by taking appropriate precautions, which include rigorous cleaning, sanitizing procedures; social distancing; compulsory wearing of masks; installing High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters; and other such preventive measures to avoid the spread of virus.

Leading aviation lubricant companies such as Exxon Mobile, Shell, ROCOL, and Lukoil across the globe took extreme measures such as plant closures to contain spread of the COVID-19.

Leading Market Players

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Aerospace Lubricants, Inc.

The Chemours Company

Royal Dutch Shell plc

NYCO

LANXESS

LUKOIL

Nye Lubricants, Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

ROCOL

JET-LUBE

