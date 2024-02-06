(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bryn Mawr Online Partners with Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Golf Tour

Collaboration to Promote Educational Excellence Among Young Female Athletes.

UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bryn Mawr Online , a virtual, diploma-awarding high school for girls, announces a new partnership with the Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Golf Tour, a leading golf tour for girls aged 9-19. This collaboration aims to promote leadership, empowerment, and excellence among young female athletes, both on and off the golf course.As part of the partnership, Bryn Mawr Online will offer educational resources, support, and potential merit scholarships to participants of the Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Golf Tour to complement the golfers' physical training, providing them with a well-rounded education that fosters their growth as individuals and leaders."We are thrilled to partner with the Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Golf Tour and support these talented young women in their pursuit of excellence," said Justin Curtis, Director of Bryn Mawr Online. "Through this partnership, we hope to inspire more girls to pursue their passions and become leaders in their fields."The partnership will also include collaborative events and initiatives that promote girls' leadership in sports and education. The two organizations will work together to create opportunities for girls to connect, learn, and grow, both as athletes and individuals."We are delighted to partner with Bryn Mawr Online and provide our members with access to their exceptional educational resources," said Mike Parker, Tour Director of the Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Golf Tour. "We believe this partnership furthers our foundation's mission of empowering girls to become well-rounded individuals with bright futures, both on and off the golf course."About Bryn Mawr OnlineThe Bryn Mawr School is a premier all-girls college preparatory school in Baltimore, Maryland. Founded in 1885, it ranks as the number one college prep private high school in Maryland and 16th among all-girls high schools in the United States by Niche. Bryn Mawr Online expands access to a prestigious Bryn Mawr education beyond Maryland to girls anywhere in the country. It is a part- or full-time, fully accredited, diploma-awarding program offering an honors-level curriculum taught by the acclaimed Bryn Mawr faculty . Learn more about Bryn Mawr Online at .About the Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Golf Tour:The Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Golf Tour (PKBGT) is an initiative of the non-profit foundation Girls Golf of America and the largest girls-only golf tour in the US. Established in 2007, the tour provides a platform for young female golfers from ages 9 to 18 to compete in tournaments and develop their skills. The PKBGT focuses on developing tournament experience at the player's pace through our innovative yardage-based divisions that fit the player's skills. The tour is named after Peggy Kirk Bell, a pioneering golfer and golf instructor who was dedicated to promoting girls' and women's golf. As the only LPGA Foundation Approved Tour, they aim to grow our mission across the country to ensure no junior girl golfer has to play in a boys' tournament with a girls' field.Learn more about the PKBGT at . Press release published by Truth Tree .

Trevor Waddington

Truth Tree

+1 301-570-4292

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok