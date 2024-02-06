Improved Pushup Bars Can Receive Resistance Bands To Customize Workouts And Better Distribute Tension During Exercise

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lenwood S. of Houston, TX is the creator of the King Pushup, an exercise tool designed for pushup style exercises with different amounts of resistance to further enhance the workout. Users place resistance bands on the pushup handles and perform the exercise with the bands placed over the back, forcing the user to exert more effort when working out. The resistance bands are connected to the pushup bars via a clip or loop to create the desired amount of tension. The exercise tool helps distribute pressure to different areas of the body to alleviate joint and back pain while performing pushups, and it trains the body's muscle memory and helps work out the chest, biceps, triceps, and core in a more effective manner.The calisthenic workout device is comprised of two identical platforms with pushup bars, wherein the platforms are made of stainless steel. The pushup bars are covered with a soft, durable rubber to maintain a secure grip and comfort while working out. The bands connect via a clip or a loop and create resistance when doing pushups. There may be up to five resistance bands that can be used with different resistances to customize a workout. By adding resistance bands, plus the user's own body weight, he/she will b tearing more muscle fibers and increasing upper body workouts that surpass weights and regular pushups.The market for exercise devices is dynamic and expansive, covering a wide range of products designed to facilitate physical activity, fitness, and well-being. The fitness industry has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing health awareness, technological advancements, home workouts, and lifestyle changes. Broader health and wellness trends, including a focus on mental health, have also influenced the exercise device market. There is an increased focus on being able to customize workouts-people are constantly looking for new and innovative ways to focus on specific muscle groups with equipment that perfectly suits their needs, especially since most current gym equipment is static and only caters to specific weights, workouts, and resistances. Being able to customize a workout through innovative devices like the King Pushup will significantly enhance any manufacturer's product line.Lenwood filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his King Pushup product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the King Pushup can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...