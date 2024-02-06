Intercontinental Hotels & Resorts To Address Jet Lag With The Timeshifter App

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leader in circadian technology,

Timeshifter Inc., has today announced a global partnership with the world's first and largest luxury hotel brand, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts . The partnership demonstrates one example of InterContinental's comprehensive brand evolution, announced in October last year, which is reimagining the luxury travel experience for the modern luxury traveler.

Tom Rowntree, Vice President of Luxury & Lifestyle Brands at IHG Hotels and Resorts:

"Timeshifter is a remarkable technology – I can personally attest to its ability to remove the frictions of travel. Timeshifter represents one example of how we are transforming the InterContinental guest experience for today's modern traveler. Our guests will have access to the technology pre-arrival and upon departure to enable them to seamlessly shift between destinations. By unlocking Timeshifter for our guests, we aim to free them from the frustrations of travel fatigue and jet lag, enabling them to arrive at our hotels and resorts ready to explore everything our diverse destinations have to offer."

Timeshifter's jet lag app

is the most-downloaded and highest-rated jet lag app in the world, and is based on the latest research in sleep and circadian neuroscience and was developed in collaboration with world-renowned scientists. Timeshifter will now provide guests of InterContinental Hotels & Resorts around the world with a scientific way to minimize the negative impacts of jet lag through personalized plans based on their chronotype, sleep pattern, itinerary, and personal preferences.

InterContinental was founded on a clear vision: to bring luxurious accommodation to every corner of the globe. Its affinity with air travel is deep rooted – its founder Juan Trippe also founded Pan American Airways. As airline travel took flight, the world began to open like never before, and it is with this pioneering spirit that InterContinental Hotels was born in 1946.

Today, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is undergoing an extensive brand evolution, building on its heritage as a beacon of approachable luxury travel, as part of IHG Hotels & Resorts' growing Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio – now the second largest in the world.

Timeshifter's benefits are well established. Based on ~130,000 post-flight surveys, 96.4% of the travelers who followed Timeshifter's advice did not struggle with severe or very severe jet lag. When NOT following the advice, there was a 6.2x increase in severe orvery severe jet lag, and a 14 increase in verysevere jet lag. Timeshifter has received several awards and recognition, including the National Sleep Foundation's SleepTech® Award, Health Magazine's Sleep Award, and Fast Company's World Changing Ideas.

Mickey Beyer- Clausen, Co-founder & CEO of Timeshifter:

"We are absolutely thrilled to embark on this exciting partnership with InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, which marks another significant step for Timeshifter toward reshaping the travel experience with our science-based jet lag app. We are excited about the positive impact this partnership will have on InterContinental guests around the world, ensuring they arrive at their destination at their best, feeling refreshed, energized, and ready to make the most of their time away."

Timeshifter is currently available at InterContinental properties spanning 10 countries including in New York, France, Singapore, Dubai, Tokyo, Sydney, Doha, and Cartagena de Indias. The global roll out to unlock the apps potential to guests of the brand's 200+ hotels in over 70 countries will continue into 2024.

