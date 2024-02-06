Tenstorrent Selects Blue Cheetah Chiplet Interconnect IP For Its AI And RISC-V Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Tenstorrent and Blue Cheetah Analog Design today announced that Tenstorrent has licensed Blue Cheetah's die-to-die interconnect IP for its AI and RISC-V chiplet solutions.

By selecting Blue Cheetah, Tenstorrent aims to accelerate its own as well as its customers' and partners' development of chiplet-based AI and RISC-V solutions.



"Blue Cheetah is unique in its ability to provide customizable standards-based die-to-die interconnect solutions that support the full range of capabilities and process technologies we, our partners, and our customers need." ~Jim Keller, CEO of Tenstorrent

Continue Reading

"Blue Cheetah is unique in its ability to provide customizable standards-based die-to-die interconnect solutions that support the full range of capabilities and process technologies we, our partners, and our customers need," said Jim Keller, CEO of Tenstorrent. "Partnering with Blue Cheetah enables us to foster a chiplet-based ecosystem ready for both current and future system designs."

Blue Cheetah currently provides its chiplet interconnect IP solutions in 4 nm, 5nm, 7nm, 12nm, and 16nm process technologies. Its customizable die-to-die interconnect solutions enable customers to create leading products using chiplets optimized for a wide variety of end markets, achieving more cost-effective scaling and greater IP reuse.

"Tenstorrent delivers highly customized, high-performance AI and RISC-V chiplet solutions tailored to specific workloads and applications," said Elad Alon, CEO of Blue Cheetah. "Customizable die-to-die interfaces are an essential component of these solutions and enable developers to create cost-effective multi-chip designs that deliver powerful performance and next-level energy efficiency."

Blue Cheetah's BlueLynx D2D interconnect subsystem IP provides physical (PHY) and link layer chiplet interfaces and supports both Open Compute Project (OCP) Bunch of Wires (BoW) as well as Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe). BlueLynx connects to on-die buses/Networks-on-Chip (NoCs) with a wide variety of standards, including AMBA® 4 CHI, AXI, ACE, and more.

About Blue Cheetah Analog Design

Blue Cheetah provides rapidly customizable standards-based die-to-die interconnect solutions for chiplets. Its state-of-the-art semiconductor IP solutions are process-adaptable and customizable to achieve industry-leading power, performance, and area for high-performance computing, AI/ML, networking, mobile, and many other applications. The company's BlueLynx platform provides chip makers the fastest, lowest-risk path to application-optimized chiplet interconnect solutions. Blue Cheetah was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. Visit .

About Tenstorrent

Tenstorrent is a next-generation computing company that builds computers for AI.

Headquartered in the U.S. with offices in Austin, Texas, and Silicon Valley, and global offices in Toronto, Belgrade, Seoul, Tokyo, and Bangalore, Tenstorrent brings together experts in the field of computer architecture, ASIC and chiplet design, RISC-V CPU IP, and neural network compilers. Tenstorrent is backed by Fidelity, Hyundai Motor Group, Eclipse Ventures, Real Ventures, Archerman Capital, and Samsung Catalyst Fund among others.

For more information on Tenstorrent visit

or contact [email protected].

Press kit details can be found at

/prkit .



Media Contact:

Blue Cheetah Analog Design

Pauline Shulman

415-375-0303

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Cheetah Analog Design