Kiddie Academy® Celebrates Random Acts Of Kindness Day

Feb. 6, 2024

Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care , a nationally recognized educational child care franchise, has challenged students at Academies nationwide to perform 10,000 good deeds leading up to Random Acts of Kindness Day on Saturday, Feb. 17. Kiddie Academy celebrates this special day each year, having completed more than 18,250 acts of kindness systemwide since 2019.

"Random Acts of Kindness Week is a relevant moment to get the whole community involved in doing good for others," said Maria Dontas, director of corporate social responsibility for Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care. "We're excited to be engaging with our Academies once again to give back in ways both big and small."

More than 38,000 children at 327 Kiddie Academy locations across the U.S. are taught about kindness and empowered to put words into action each February through activities like making cards for hospital patients, collecting nonperishable food items, holding clothing and toy drives, creating valentines for veterans and senior living communities, and more. Efforts are celebrated within each Academy via the creation of a paper chain, where each link on the chain represents an act of kindness.

Kiddie Academy chooses a participating Academy to receive a $1,500 donation for the charity of its choice. Past donations have been made to Family Promise , Read and Feed of Cary, N.C., Rise of Hightstown, N.J., and more. The selected Academy is announced prior to Random Acts of Kindness Day.

"Our motto at Kiddie Academy is 'Community Begins Here' and what better way to be active participants in our communities than by spreading kindness as far and wide as possible," said Dontas. "Our Academies find such creative and enjoyable ways for our children to accomplish good deeds that really resonate."

For more information about Kiddie Academy or to find a location in your area, visit KiddieAcademy . For information about franchising opportunities with the brand, visit href="" rel="nofollow" KiddieAcadem .

Kiddie Academy