Score A Touchdown During The Super Bowl With Crispy Green's Piña Picante Healthy Pineapple Halftime Snacks

If you're looking for a savory and healthy snack to enjoy during the big game, say goodbye to chips and hello to Piña Picante!



Piña Picante is made by Crispy Green Inc., maker of

Crispy Fruit , the top-selling freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S., and is the company's newest line of dried pineapple snacks packed with a flavorful twist.

Spice up your Super Bowl snacking with Piña Picante: check out irresistible recipes for the ultimate game day crunch!

Chile Chile, the newest flavor of Piña Picante, available in early March, was created for spicy lovers by blending two different types of chili - cayenne, and habanero - giving it the extra kick for a taste sensation filled with spiciness from beginning to end.

Piña

Picante starts with premium pineapple from Costa Rica infused with bold flavors before drying. The snack, made with simple, clean ingredients, delivers a distinctive, flavorful sensation in every bite.

This premium pineapple snack is available in three bold and spicy flavors: Chili Lime ,

Ginger Lime , and

Coco Chili Tamarindo . Made with high-quality dried pineapple and infused with a stimulating blend of bold flavors, Piña Picante's natural sweet and sour pineapple taste and the hot and tongue-tingling sensation energize the palate like nothing else. Plus, it contains no added sugar or preservatives!



Super Bowl Snacking and Newest Flavor

Bring the Super Bowl snacking game to the next level with one of Crispy Green's Piña

Picante Super Bowl recipes. Enjoy Piña Picante as a zesty snack or pair it with one of Crispy Green's popular Super Bowl snack recipes

that score a touchdown with taste buds available at Crispy Green's lifestyle education blog

Smart LifeBites .

Inspired by Latin Culture

Developing Piña

Picante was a labor of love by Crispy Green founder and CEO Angela Liu, who spent countless hours in the kitchen combining the right ingredients to create a genuinely innovative snack line inspired by the Latin culture, serving fresh fruits with salt, lime juice, and spicy peppers.

"Pineapple's sweet and sour taste blends harmoniously with a savory flavor. My goal was to create a dried fruit product that's fun to eat while offering a balanced flavor that permeates every bite for a snacking experience like no other,"

Liu says.

Purchase Piña

Picante directly from

Crispy Green's online store , and use coupon code

Superbowl2024

for a special offer.

Look for Piña Picante's newest flavor

Chile Chile,

available mid-March.

About Crispy Green

Crispy Green

has provided families with healthy snacks to fuel their active lifestyles for 20 years. Crispy Green delivers 100% pure fruit as a grab-and-go snack that satisfies and energizes without sacrificing taste while adding more fruit to their diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, Crispy Green, Inc. is the top-selling freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S. The company's category-leading Crispy Fruit line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits with no added sugar (*not a reduced calorie food). In 2022, Crispy Green expanded its product offering with Piña Picante , a new line of dried pineapple snacks with a flavorful twist.