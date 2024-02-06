Group2fa®, The First Two-Factor Authentication App For Shared Accounts Goes Global

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Group2FA announces international release for its Group2FA App -the first 2FA application designed to provide simplified verification and access for multiple members of a shared account.

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Group2FA, creator of multiuser 2FA verification for shared accounts was first to market with an application that simplifies the process of two-factor-verification for trusted groups. By reinventing how 2 Factor Authentication is received and distributed, the Group2FA App successfully alleviates an account holder's need to relay one-time passcodes to family members or co-workers for a shared account.

Sharing an account with Two-Factor Authentication can be tricky. The Group2FA App is a new way to ensure that trusted members of a shared account receive login verification codes at the same time-simplifying the Two-Factor Authentication process once and for all.

Having launched in 2022, the Group2FA App enabled message forwarding by in-app, push notification, and SMS messages to users in the United States and Canada. Group2FA has recently integrated with WhatsApp. Now, users in the US, Canada, and in over 30 other countries can choose to receive forwarded OTP messages to their WhatsApp number, as an alternative to SMS messages, or in cases where outgoing SMS forwarding is not supported.

"We're very excited about our latest WhatsApp integration,"

said Kevin Goldstein, Founder of Group2FA. "By adding additional messaging capabilities,

users in 36 countries can employ the Group2FA App to seamlessly manage household finances, online shopping, or engage in shared, job-related workstreams-even with team members in multiple countries. This update provides more users around the globe with access to a secure, hassle-free way of accessing shared accounts without the frustrations often experienced when sharing one-time passcodes-with plans to add even more countries in near-future."

The Group2FA App is simple to setup and offers "basic" and "premium" monthly subscription plans.

Group2FA is now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Macao, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Puerto Rico, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America, and US Virgin Islands.

About Group2FA



Founded in 2022 by entrepreneur Kevin Goldstein, the Group2FA App reinvents the Two-Factor Authentication process for shared accounts. With the convenience and security of the patent-pending Group2FA App, users can add trusted family members or co-workers to their group. These shared account holders will receive in-app, SMS, WhatsApp, or push notifications containing verification codes or a one-time passcode (OTP) to immediately access the accounts they need to-alleviating the need for time-consuming workarounds.

