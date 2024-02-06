VERB's MARKET.Live Announces The Addition Of 10 More Trendsetting Retail Brands To Its Livestream Social Shopping Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), continues its commitment to providing a diverse and exciting range of products on its MARKET platform with the addition of ten innovative brands.



Meet the Newest Additions to MARKET:



Onetify Notable: Explore a curated marketplace of unique and trendsetting products at Onetify .



People of Leisure Notable: Immerse yourself in sustainable and fashion-forward clothing at People of Leisure .



Olive & Ivory Notable: Elevate your home decor with stylish and contemporary furnishings at Olive & Ivory .



White Market Notable: Discover a curated selection of lifestyle products and accessories at White Market .



Big Little Universe Notable: Embrace a universe of creativity with unique and imaginative products at Big Little Universe .



No Cold Feet Notable: Find stylish and comfortable socks for any occasion at No Cold Feet .



Mia Shoes Notable: Step into fashion-forward footwear with Mia Shoes .



RG Cosmetics Notable: Transform your hair with quality hair care products at RG Cosmetics .



Drinkpod Notable: Stay hydrated with innovative and efficient water dispensers at Drinkpod .

Passion Lilie Notable: Discover ethically-made and stylish clothing at Passion Lilie .



This strategic expansion reinforces MARKET's commitment to providing a vibrant and dynamic shopping experience for its growing community. Brands, retailers, and creators utilizing MARKET gain the unique advantage of broadcasting livestream shopping events across various social media channels, including TikTok. This approach significantly broadens access to potential shoppers, engaging them seamlessly across different platforms.

For more information, please visit MARKET or follow the latest updates on social media.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), is a market leader in interactive video-based sales applications. The Company's MARKET platform is a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where hundreds of retailers, brands, creators and influencers can monetize their base of fans and followers across social media channels. Brands, retailers and creators that join MARKET have the ability to broadcast livestream shopping events simultaneously on numerous social media channels, including TikTok, as well as on MARKET, reaching exponentially larger audiences. Creators and entrepreneurs that join MARKET's drop ship program and TikTok affiliate program can earn income selling products from popular MARKET retailers. The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates creator studios in Los Alamitos, California and Philadelphia, PA.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "plan," or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

