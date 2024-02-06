GRANT OF PERFORMANCE SHARE UNITS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pursuant to Ambu A/S' (Ambu) Remuneration Policy, a total of 172,956 Performance Share Units (PSUs) related to Ambu's long-term incentive programme (LTIP) for 2023/24 have been granted on 6 February 2024 with retroactive effect from 1 January 2024. 49,109 of the PSUs have been granted to the Executive Management and 123,847 of the PSUs have been granted to other key employees.

The LTIP covers the financial year 2023/24, and the final allocation of PSUs is conditional upon achievement of two key performance indicators (organic revenue growth and EBIT margin) for the fiscal year 2023/24 and will be within the range of 0-200% of the initial grant.

The PSUs are granted free and subject to achievement of the KPIs mentioned above. Each PSU will at vesting, on 1 January 2027, be converted to one Class B share in Ambu A/S subject to the terms of the LTIP.

The average price applied to calculate the number of PSUs is the average price quoted by NASDAQ Copenhagen in respect of Ambu A/S Class B shares on the day of the Annual General Meeting and the subsequent four (4) trading days (13-19 December 2023).

The value of the PSUs will, at the time of vesting, be capped at four times the annual base salary of the individual participant measured at the time of the grant.







