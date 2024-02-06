Breathable Films Market Projected To Hit $6.7 Billion By 2030 | Growth With Recent Trends & Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Breathable film is a polymer-based film that is used for moisture control application in diapers and feminine hygiene products.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Breathable film is a polymer-based film that is used for moisture control application in diapers and feminine hygiene products. Polyethylene is one of the raw materials used for manufacturing breathable (micro porous) films in the hygiene industry. It is used as barrier films for products such as baby diapers, adult incontinence, and surgical drapes.

The global breathable films market size was valued at $3.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $6.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The polyethylene-based breathable films exhibit various significant properties such as high permeability, enhanced vapor transmission, high absorbency, and pH stability. The utilization of polyethylene-based breathable films in sectors such as personal care & hygiene, medical, and construction is the key growth factor of the global market. In addition, increase in awareness of hygiene-related activities has augmented the demand for diapers, sanitary pads, and other hygiene products where polyethylene-based breathable films are widely used as a barrier to reduce moisture and risk of skin infections. All these factors collectively surge the demand for breathable films, thereby augmenting the global breathable films market growth.

The availability of substitutes for breathable films such as diffuser films, moisture barrier films, and waterproof films that possess almost the same characteristics and are available at cheaper rates as compared to breathable films. This has attracted buyers toward purchasing available substitutes, which is likely to restrain the growth of the breathable films market during the forecast period.

The major companies profiled in this report include Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Arkema, RKW Group, Skymark Packaging Ltd., Trioworld, SWM International, Berry Global Group, Nitto Denko Corporation, Covestro, and Fatra A.S.

Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Brethable Films Market

►The novel coronavirus is an incomparable global pandemic that has spread to over 180 countries and caused huge losses of lives and the economy around the globe.

►The breathable films market has been negatively impacted due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic owing to its dependence on construction, textile, and manufacturing sports apparel sectors. According to a report published by the Eurostat, construction production in March 2020 declined by 25.4% in the European Union as compared to March 2021.

►In addition, several manufacturing industries have either shut down or shrank their operations due to the risk of infections among the workforce where breathable films are widely used in manufacturing protective industrial garments. This has temporarily hampered the demand for the breathable films market amid the COVID-19 period.

►In addition, the unavailability of inputs and the falling income of customers have decreased the growth of textile sectors. For instance, according to an article published by Fibre2Fashion, the supply chain disruption has led to a 20-30% decline in the export of textiles in 2020.

►However, the medical sector has shown significant growth during the COVID-19 period. For instance, according to a report published by India Brand Equity Foundation, the healthcare sector is expected to reach $372 billion by 2022, driven by rise in health awareness and increase in income. This is expected to boost the demand for breathable films in manufacturing surgical drapes, gowns, gloves, and other medical protection kits amid the COVID-19 scenario.

►Moreover, healthy eating habits have fueled the growth of the food packaging sector during the COVID-19 period where breathable films are widely used in applications such as steam release packaging, microwavable packaging, modified atmosphere packaging, meat & seafood packaging, and rapid-fill packaging.

►Furthermore, the demand for personal care & hygiene products is expected to rise due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic where breathable films are widely used for manufacturing disposable diapers, napkins, and other hygiene products with adjustable breathable properties.

