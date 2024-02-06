Myplace Health Enters Its First Market And Opens Care Center In Los Angeles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

myPlace Health will Provide Integrated Healthcare Services and Care to Older Adults with Significant Healthcare Needs

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- myPlace Health , an integrated care delivery organization launched by SCAN Group and Commonwealth Care Alliance (CCA) to provide personalized care through the PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) model, has entered its first service market and opened the doors to its first care center located just west of downtown Los Angeles.myPlace Health offers health coverage and services - at no or low cost - to PACE-eligible seniors within its 95-zip code service area in Los Angeles, many of whom are low-income and are living with complex health and social needs.“We are excited to open the doors of our first care center and offer our unique model to serve vulnerable and frail older adults in the Los Angeles community,” said Robbie Pottharst, CEO of myPlace Health. "We are extremely grateful for the unwavering support we've received from our sponsors, SCAN and CCA, plus our community partners and local officials during the opening process. We look forward to pursuing our mission to enable older adults to live the independent lives they deserve, where they can safely live in the communities they love and homes they cherish.”myPlace Health was founded and launched in 2021 by SCAN Group and Commonwealth Care Alliance® (CCA), two not-for-profit healthcare organizations with extensive experience serving low-income and high-needs older adults, and is designed to deliver all the services individuals are eligible for under Medi-Cal/Medicaid and Medicare to older adults who wish to remain living in their homes and communities for as long as possible. Services offered by myPlace Health include comprehensive health coverage; coordinated primary and specialty care; adult day care and social activities; medications delivered to the home; transportation; and other benefits designed to help older adults live independently in the community."By bringing together the collective expertise of myPlace Health, CCA and SCAN, we are excited to bring myPlace Health's state-of-the-art care facility to the Los Angeles community,” said Sachin Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan.“We are confident that myPlace's unique PACE and integrated care delivery model will meet the complex health needs of Los Angeles residents and become an integral part of the diverse and vibrant communities it serves.”“We are pleased to mark this important milestone as myPlace Health opens the doors to its first location, bringing our shared vision to reality and ensuring more seniors have access to the health and social resources they need to live independently in their communities,” said Chris Palmieri, President & CEO of CCA.“We look forward to our continued partnership with our colleagues at myPlace Health and SCAN as we work to expand options for PACE eligible seniors to remain successfully at home.”PACE providers receive capitation payments from Medicare and Medicaid to provide a comprehensive suite of services that include insurance coverage, medical care, and social services – and is a welcome alternative to nursing home care for many older adults. To qualify for PACE, individuals must be 55 or older, eligible for Medi-Cal/Medicaid only or dually eligible for Medi-Cal/Medicaid and Medicare and be certified by the state to need nursing facility level of care (NFLOC).The care center is located at 121 South Mountain View Avenue, Los Angeles. myPlace Health intends to open a second location in 2025 that will serve the southern part of Los Angeles County.About myPlace HealthmyPlace Health was established in 2021 by SCAN Group and Commonwealth Care Alliance (CCA), two not-for-profit healthcare leaders with extensive experience serving low-income and high-needs older adults, as an integrated care delivery organization that specializes in serving vulnerable older adults who wish to live in their homes and communities for as long as safely possible. myPlace Health delivers comprehensive health coverage, services, and support through the PACE (Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) model and operates as a value-based provider working in partnership with health plans. To learn more, visit or follow myPlace Health on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.About SCAN GroupSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Group's Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation's foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 287,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched three mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Additionally, in 2022 SCAN acquired The Residentialist Group, now known as Homebase Medical, to support chronic disease management and palliative care for older adults in the home. SCAN's care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members. To learn more, visit or follow SCAN on LinkedIn.About Commonwealth Care AllianceCommonwealth Care Alliance® (CCA) is a mission-driven healthcare services organization that offers innovative health plans and care delivery programs designed for individuals with the most significant needs. With offerings in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Michigan, and California, CCA delivers comprehensive, integrated, and person-centered care by coordinating the services of local staff, provider partners, and community organizations. CCA has been recognized as a“Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” by the 2023 Disability Equality Index®, the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for companies to measure disability workplace inclusion. 