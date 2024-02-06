HMP Global's Industry-Leading 'Wounds' Journal Announces International Editorial Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wounds' IEB members are from Asia, Southeast Asian nations, Europe, Africa, and Australia, and new members will be added on an ongoing basis.

Globally renowned experts will expand the journal's reach to broader audiences and provide additional perspectives to the editorial process.

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wounds, the most widely read, peer-reviewed journal focusing on wound care and wound research, today announced its International Editorial Board (IEB). The globally renowned experts will expand the journal's reach to audiences worldwide and provide diverse perspectives to the editorial process.

Published by the leading healthcare events and education company HMP Global and indexed in MEDLINE/PubMED, Wounds disseminates valuable research on tissue repair and regeneration, biology and biochemistry of wound healing, and clinical management of various wound etiologies. Wounds' IEB members are from Asia, Southeast Asian nations, Europe, Africa, and Australia, and new members will be added on an ongoing basis. IEB members serve to provide a resource to editors, promote Wounds in their geographic areas, author unique articles for the journal, and propose regional topics of interest.

“It is exciting to expand the reach of the journal for authors and readers as we provide insights into the various approaches to wound care in different geographic regions,” said Editor-in-Chief John C. Lantis II, MD, FACS, Site-Chief of Surgery at the Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York City and professor of surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.“The fresh, new perspectives will bring tremendous value to our readers, resulting in a better understanding of technology and the varied environmental impact on wounds.”

The IEB is the latest move in scaling the journal's reach; in 2023 it transitioned to an all-digital, continuous publication model to provide academic libraries and global audiences with easier access to its published research. Later this year, Wounds will begin publishing 'International Perspectives' articles, Lantis said, each highlighting the geographically diverse treatments of both common or unique disease states.

Wounds provides practitioners with the latest updates to help address traumatic wounds, surgical and non-skin wounds, burn injuries, diabetic and venous ulcers, as well as the myriad of chronic wound conditions affecting their patients. The journal's multidisciplinary readership consists of dermatologists, general surgeons, plastic surgeons, vascular surgeons, internal medicine and family practitioners, podiatrists, gerontologists, researchers in industry or academia, orthopedic surgeons, infectious disease physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants.

