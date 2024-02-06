Haulconnector Launches In Wake County: Revolutionizing Construction Material Delivery With A Mission To Empower Drivers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Shawn BakerRALEIGH, NC, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HaulConnector, a tranformative platform in the construction industry, officially launches in Wake County, bringing a fresh perspective to the delivery of construction materials. Founded in 2023, by construction industry veteran Shawn Baker, and Mark Simmons, owner of an award-winning marketing agency, HaulConnector is dedicated to providing a seamless, online solution for purchasing and delivering construction materials, significantly improving efficiency compared to traditional industry norms.HaulConnector's mobile-friendly platform stands out for its user-centric design, ensuring hassle-free experiences for both commercial construction clients and independent drivers. The platform allows customers to take delivery of ordered materials as quickly as same-day - a remarkable feat in an industry typically bound by longer timelines.For dump truck owners/operators, HaulConnector offers a unique opportunity to access a wide range of available loads directly from their phones. This flexibility allows drivers to select hauls that fit their schedules, providing an innovative way to enhance their financial stability and independence. The launch begins with a robust fleet of drivers and free trial membership. The platform has plans to add a nominal membership fee at the end of Q1.VP and Co-Founder Shawn Baker explains,“HaulConnector was inspired by the challenges I witnessed in the construction industry. Our aim is to empower the smaller operators, giving them the same opportunities as larger entities. We are not just launching a platform; we are transforming an industry, focusing on the success of our drivers.”The company has ambitious plans for expansion, starting in Wake County and surrounding area with a vision to extend county by county across the state. 2024 will mark the introduction of several upgraded features, promising an even more streamlined experience for clients and drivers.HaulConnector is also committed to environmental sustainability, operating a completely paperless system. This commitment underlines the company's dedication to innovative, eco-friendly business practices.At the time of this release, HaulConnector has secured a round of financing to boost its marketing, and booked revenue via it's first client. Going forward, it invites commercial construction companies and independent truck drivers to join its revolutionizing platform, for free.For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Mark Simmons at .... Learn more about how HaulConnector is changing the game at HaulConnector.

