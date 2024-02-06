APPEALIE Saas And Software Award 2024 Opening

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Now entering its eighth year of organizing awards competitions for the SaaS and Software industry, APPEALIE has announced the schedule for the 2024 SaaS Awards.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Now entering its eighth year of organizing awards competitions for the SaaS and Software industry, APPEALIE has announced the schedule for the 2024 SaaS Awards:- Early Bird Entry Deadline: February 29th- Final Entry Deadline: March 31st- Shortlist Publicly Announced: April 15th- Award Winner Announcement: May 6thThe 2024 application/pre-registration can be accessed at:Notable past winners of an APPEALIE SaaS Award have included:- ActiveCampaign- CallRail- Churnzero- Gong- Honeybook- Intercom- Invoca- Monday- Profit- Skilljar- Tripleseat- Workato- XeroAs an indicator of APPEALIE's SaaS Award selectivity, the 2023 Overall SaaS Award winners averaged over 4.6 stars - a meaningfully above-average level - on the most popular software review platforms (G2, Capterra, and GetApp - all of which use a 5-star rating scale).2024 EXECUTIVE AWARDSIn addition to its corporate software awards, APPEALIE organizes executive awards honoring the best leaders in SaaS.APPEALIE SaaS Leader Award Winners are selected based on their track record of achieving goals, leadership skills, and ability to attract and retain talent. Consistent with APPEALIE's software awards methodology, Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS)-like data points were incorporated along with each executive's specific accomplishments.2024 nominations can be accessed at:- Marketing Executive:- Customer Success Executive:ABOUT APPEALIEThe APPEALIE SaaS Awards are the most selective in software.Winning SaaS apps are selected on the basis of customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter ScoresTM. APPEALIE also conducts further due diligence beyond entrant applications to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence.Pronounced“appeal-eee,” our name APPEALIE originates from our mission to recognize the most appealing apps in SaaS.Attribution: Net Promoter, Net Promoter Score, and NPS are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.

Arabella Solayber

APPEALIE

+1 5889574236

...