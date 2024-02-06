Improved Energy Unveils A New 480 MW Modular Renewable System With Rapid Installation Times And Significantly Lower Cost

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David Stanley: Former CEO of The Penspen GroupLONDON, UK, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Improved Energy (IE) has unveiled an innovative cost-effective technology that has significantly reduced Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) installation expenses, bringing them down from $4274 to below $400/kWh. Furthermore, the system's operation at significantly higher temperatures than traditional counterparts has led to a remarkable decrease in thermal energy storage costs, which have fallen from $354 to under $40/kWh.Each module consists of a Thermal Energy Store (TES) boasting a capacity of 480 megawatts. The module comprises four primary energy storage tanks, a steam turbine, and over 2,000 parabolic solar collectors, installed on a compact 15-hectare site. Each module is capable of consistently generating a 20-megawatt output over a 24-hour cycle, which opens up numerous promising business opportunities that are not accessible to systems with lower storage capacities, such as hospitals.By focusing on revolutionising (CSP) and significantly reducing installation costs and boosting efficiency. This isn't just a new energy system; it represents a transformative approach to solar energy collection, storage, and generation. IE is aiming to set new benchmarks in the solar industry with a record-breaking Levelised Cost of Electricity (LCOE) of less than $1¢ per kWh and much faster construction times.The basic module can be upgraded to include hydrogen and ammonia production, along with water desalination capabilities.John Clelland, our CEO said: "Our project is not just an energy solution; it's a catalyst for change. By offering a system that's more affordable, efficient, and adaptable, we're setting the stage for a greener, more sustainable future. When people invest in Improved Energy, they are not just buying into a company: they are aligning themselves with a firm that thrives on its innovation with a relentless drive to deliver value for its shareholders. Our aim is for our partners to perceive us as an organisation dedicated to swift and effective action, sharing our sense of empowerment in actively contributing to the tangible achievement of global NetZero targets."About Improved Energy LtdFounded in 2021, Improved Energy is redefining the renewable energy landscape as a dynamic force for change. Our cutting-edge renewable modules are a testament to our unyielding commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. We're revolutionising the industry with our passion, persistence, and teamwork, leading the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable future. Join us on this electrifying journey as we lead the charge in helping the world reach its renewable energy targets.

