(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Proteus-Cyber Introduces a Dedicated Module for Swift and Effortless Compliance with the EU Data Act.

- John ClellandLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The EU Data Act introduces a set of novel regulations governing data access and utilization across all economic sectors within the EU. Its primary objectives include fostering fairness in data value distribution, nurturing a competitive data market, unlocking avenues for data-driven innovation, and enhancing data accessibility for all users. While its main focus lies on industrial, non-personal data, it remains pertinent to data protection concerns.Effective from January 11, 2024, and fully applicable as of September 12, 2025, the EU Data Act necessitates novel solutions. Organizations must conduct meticulous case-by-case evaluations to address not only the EU Data Act but also the EU Data Governance Act, Digital Services Act, Digital Markets Act, and NIS2 Directive.Proteus® NextGen Data PrivacyTM already boasts the capability to map internal processes, manage vendors, and perform automated risk assessments. However, our newly launched modules simplify the process of mapping essential controls to adhere to this new legislation.Today, Proteus-Cyber is proud to unveil this standalone module designed for organizations whose existing data privacy systems are ill-equipped to meet these new requirements. For existing users of Proteus NextGen, this additional capability is immediately accessible at no extra cost.CEO John Clelland comments, "Organizations often grapple with the challenge of identifying effective controls to comply with the extensive EU Data Act, given the multitude of processes and third-party data sharing involved. Our software streamlines this process, making EU data act compliance quick, easy, and automated, resulting in significant time and cost savings."About Proteus-CyberFounded in 2013, Proteus-Cyber Ltd is a software company renowned for crafting award-winning solutions to meet data privacy and data security needs. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, we offer dynamic, flexible, appealing, and comprehensive solutions tailored to enterprise organizations.

