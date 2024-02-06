Virtual Production Market Is Projected To Achieve A CAGR Of 19.98% To Reach US$7,131.401 Million By 2029

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The virtual production market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.98% from US$1,992.493 million in 2022 to US$7,131.401 million by 2029.

According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the virtual production market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.98% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$7,131.401 million by 2029.Virtual production is a cutting-edge filmmaking technique that combines physical and digital elements to enhance the visual storytelling process and technological advancements in virtual tools and equipment are major driving forces behind the growth of the virtual production market. Therefore, in September 2023, Sony announced the launch of four new Crystal LED displays called VERONA, which are designed for Virtual Production applications and include market-leading features such as Deep Black and Anti-Reflection Surface Technology to help film makers and content creators.Virtual production is the use of computer-generated imagery (CGI) and real-time rendering techniques in the film and entertainment sectors. It is widely used in producing high-quality anime, action, and realistic movie. In addition, the increasing demand for visual effects in movies coupled with improvement in virtual reality has contributed to the growth of the virtual production market.Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, accelerating the growth of the virtual production market. For instance, in April 2023, Vu announced a new, comprehensive suite of generative virtual production software applications aimed at propelling studios and filmmakers into a new era of complete storytelling, creative visualization, and virtual world production. Additionally, in December 2022, Amazon Studios announced the launch of Stage 15, its new virtual production stage, as well as the formation of the new Amazon Studios Virtual Production (ASVP) department.Access sample report or view details:The virtual production market, based on components is segmented into three main categories namely hardware, software, and services. Hardware components account for a major share of the virtual production market as they are commonly used in virtual production and involve developing realistic and immersive virtual environments that can be used for a variety of purposes, including gaming , simulations, and virtual reality experiences. These environments necessitate high-performance hardware components to handle processing power and produce visual and audio effects in real-time.The virtual production market, based on type is segmented into three main categories namely pre-production, production, and post-production. Virtual production has transformed the production process by introducing real-time rendering and in-camera visual effects (VFX). Virtual sets can be seamlessly integrated into live-action shooting by utilizing LED walls and floors and allow actors to perform in realistic virtual environments, improving their performances while reducing the need for extensive post-production work.The virtual production market, based on end-users is segmented into five main categories namely movies, TV series, commercial ads, online videos, and others. Virtual production is widely used in movies due to its ability to revolutionize and improve the filmmaking process. With technological advancements, virtual production techniques enable film makers to create immersive worlds and stunning visual effects in a controlled studio environment. This method provides directors and cinematographers with real-time visualization of sets, landscapes, and characters, making it easier to plan shots, adjust lighting, explore creative possibilities.Asia Pacific is projected to account for a significant share of the virtual production market due to the increasing adoption of virtual production tools in the major countries of the region including China, India, and Japan. The region's large and expanding film industry is adopting new tools to create immersive, ground-breaking movies in real-time which is contributing to the regional market growth.The research includes coverage of 360Rize, Adobe, Autodesk Inc., BORIS FX, INC, Epic Games, Inc., HTC Corporation (VivePort), HumanEyes Technologies, Mo-Sys Engineering Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation., Panocam3d, and Pixar (The Walt Disney Company), are significant market players in the virtual production market.The market analytics report segments the virtual production market as follows:.By ComponentoHardwareoSoftwareoServices.By TypeoPre-productionoProductionoPost-production.By End UseroMoviesoTV SeriesoCommercial AdsoOnline VideosoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.360Rize.Adobe.Autodesk Inc..BORIS FX, INC.Epic Games, Inc..HTC Corporation (VivePort).HumanEyes Technologies.Mo-Sys Engineering Ltd..NVIDIA Corporation..Panocam3d.Pixar (The Walt Disney Company)Explore More Reports:.Virtual Next-Generation Firewall Market:.Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy Market:.Virtual Data Room Market:

