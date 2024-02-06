Comforting Arms Receives 2024 Best Of Home Care - Top 100 Leader In Experience Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KENNESAW, GA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Comforting Arms announced today that it received the distinguished 2024 Best of Home Care –Top 100 Leader in Experience Award from Home Care Pulse, the leading firm in experience management for post-acute care. The Top 100 Leader in Experience Award is the highest recognition awarded by HCP and is only awarded to 100 home care businesses in North America. Recipients must consistently rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics. As a Top 100 Leader in Experience Award recipient, Comforting Arms is recognized among the very best home care providers participating in the HCP Experience Management Program. In fact, Comforting Arms ranked #7 out of 3,000 home care companies participating in the Experience Management Program. Comforting Arms received the award in 2022 and 2023 as well.This accomplishment demonstrates Comforting Arms' long-term dedication to excellent care and quality improvement. To qualify for this award, 10% of Comforting Arms' clients and employees were interviewed each month by HCP. Over a 12-month period, Comforting Arms received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, client/caregiver compatibility, and more. Using feedback from clients and employees, as well as quality benchmarks from HCP, the Comforting Arms' management team set goals to reach the highest level of Experience possible.“This award demonstrated our dedication to providing excellent in-home care and dedication to hiring only the best caregivers” says Phil Graiser, President.The Best of Home Care – Top 100 Leader in Experience Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. HCP believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.“At HCP, our mission is to help post-acute care businesses create an experience that goes beyond client and caregiver expectations; ultimately improving outcomes for all stakeholders in the care continuum,” says Todd Austin, President of HCP.“When we see agencies like Comforting Arms that have so effectively provided outstanding care and employment experiences, we know we're on the right track. Comforting Arms has worked extremely hard to prioritize high-quality care and employment, and their work hasn't gone unnoticed. This award allows them to show proof of quality to potential clients and caregivers.”To find out more about Comforting Arms' commitment to excellence, please visit or call 678-819-3775.

