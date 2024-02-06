12 B’Desis Who Entered Into India Illegally Repatriated After Over A Year

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Feb 6 (IANS) Twelve Bangladeshi nationals, including six women, were repatriated to their country on Tuesday, a year after they entered into India illegally 'in search of jobs', officials said.

Agartala-based Bangladesh Assistant High Commission (AHC) coordinated with the Indian officials to repatriate the 12 Bangladeshis, who entered into Tripura separately between 2022 and 2023 in search of jobs.

Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner Arif Mohammad said that one of the 12 Bangladeshi nationals is a minor girl, who was brought by their relatives to Tripura to perform domestic work six years ago.

“The girl was tortured by her relatives in Tripura before she escaped from her employers' home and went to the police seeking help. The girl was in a government home before Tuesday's repatriation,” he told the media after the repatriation of the 12 Bangladeshis through the Agartala-Akhaura check-post.

He said the 11 adult persons entered Tripura illegally in search of jobs. After completing the legal and diplomatic formalities, they were handed over to the Bangladeshi officials and family members on Tuesday.

Indian and Bangladeshi officials, including Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) officials, were present at the Agartala-Akhaura check-post during the repatriation process.

Many Bangladeshi nationals, including women, children and mentally challenged individuals, are often apprehended by the BSF and other security forces after they inadvertently cross the international border. After medical treatment, they are handed over to their families in their country.

In the past two to three years, around 20 Bangladeshi citizens, including women, who had accidentally crossed the international border into India in a mentally sick condition, were handed over their families after completion of medical treatment and a lengthy legal and diplomatic process.

Tripura, which is surrounded by Bangladesh on almost all four sides, shares an 856 km international border with the neighbouring country.

