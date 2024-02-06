Atomic North Private Ltd’S Complex Inaugurated In J&K’S Kathua

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Feb 6 (IANS) A new office complex of the Atomic North Private Limited was inaugurated in Billawar area of Kathua district in Jammu on Tuesday.
In 1st Phase, Atomic North will start BPO operation with 100 executives while more than 90 per cent will be local youth.
In the next phase, the company will build a data center, a Network Operations Center and a Security Operations Center which will provide employment to 1500 youth.
The complex was inaugurated by J&K L-G.
--IANS
zi/dan
MENAFN06022024000231011071ID1107816868
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.