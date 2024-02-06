Citi Developer Unveils Innovative Experience Centre Showcasing Aveline Residences

(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Dubai, UAE, February 2024 — Citi Developers, a global master developer with a legacy of over a decade of trust and quality, launched its state-of-the-art Experience Centre, dedicated to showcasing its revolutionary Aveline Residences, to be developed in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle. While Aveline Residences takes center stage in this immersive environment, the focus extends beyond the project itself to encapsulate the broader vision of Citi Developers.

The Experience Centre will feature Virtual Reality Experiences, Mockup Apartment Showcases, One-on-One Sessions, and Interactive Presentations. It's more than a space; it's an invitation to explore the innovative world of Citi Developers philosophy and vision.

Zoraiz Malik, CEO of Citi Developers said, "We are thrilled to introduce this space, where visitors can experience not only the future of Aveline Residences but also the broader vision and innovation of Citi Developers. Aveline represents a paradigm shift in urban housing, offering sustainable and flexible solutions without compromising on style or comfort. We invite everyone to explore this cutting-edge concept and witness firsthand the endless possibilities that Aveline and Citi Developers will bring to the housing mark.”

At the heart of Citi Developers' vision is the aspiration to be one of the world's most trusted real estate developers, renowned for reimagining and elevating residential communities to global benchmarks. The Experience Centre, serving as a testament to this vision, is designed to redefine the interaction between potential homeowners and industry professionals with the future of urban living.

Within the Experience Centre, visitors are invited to engage with dynamic displays that not only showcase the revolutionary Aveline Residences but also exemplify the broader commitment of Citi Developers to innovation, sustainability, and cutting-edge design. These interactive displays offer insights into customizable floor plans, eco-friendly design elements, and other key features that define the innovative living spaces conceptualized by Citi Developers.

The virtual walkthroughs available at the Experience Centre provide an immersive experience, allowing potential buyers to explore different layouts and witness firsthand the versatility and adaptability of these modular living spaces. Accompanied by knowledgeable and experienced staff, visitors can navigate through the project's unique features, seek answers to their questions, and receive expert advice on customization options tailored to individual preferences and lifestyle needs.

Once ready in Q2 of 2026, Aveline Residences will be more than just luxurious living. Residents will be able to explore a variety of retail options, indulge in culinary delights at restaurants and cafes, enjoy strolls and playtime in open spaces, and benefit from easy commuting with JVC’s strategic links to major hubs. The design philosophy of Aveline Residences emphasizes a harmonious balance between indoor and outdoor areas, providing residents with the luxury of nature just outside their doorstep. From yoga and games areas to a beach pool, padel court, kids pool, spa, sauna, mini cinema, and a fully equipped gym, Aveline Residences will offer a diverse range of amenities to enhance the residents’ living experience.

Citi Developer’s Experience Centre, located at Jumeirah Road, embodies the essence of the company’s commitment to reshaping the future of real estate development, setting the stage for a new era in residential communities.







MENAFN06022024005343011938ID1107816854