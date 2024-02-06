Sharjah Chamber concludes successful participation in Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2024

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, February 6, 2024

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has concluded two days of successful participation in the "Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2024," which took place at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park from February 3 to 4.

Representing the chamber at the two-day event was the Small and Medium Enterprises Center (Tijarah 101). The festival, held under the theme "Together, We Shape the Future," was inaugurated in the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (SHERAA), along with distinguished government officials and business leaders from around the globe.

During the gathering, Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi honored the Sharjah Chamber for its pivotal role as a partner in the festival's ecosystem, acknowledging its contributions towards supporting the festival and bolstering its achievements. The honor was presented during a ceremony recognizing partners and sponsors, where the honorary trophy was received by HE Raghda Taryam, a member of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber.

The Sharjah Chamber also took part in a panel discussion, where Aisha Saleh, Chairperson of the Chamber's Youth Council, emphasized the critical role of nurturing young entrepreneurs in strengthening the business landscape and fostering the development of innovative projects eagerly anticipated by the labor market.

Additionally, she highlighted the need to support the aspirations of young entrepreneurs to help them launch innovative initiatives, providing them with essential training and exposure to international best practices through involvement in economic events and specialized exhibitions.

At its festival platform, which attracted a significant number of visitors and entrepreneurs, the SCCI showcased support services it offers to entrepreneurs via the "Tijarah 101". It highlighted the innovative projects and initiatives it has introduced to improve the business landscape and encourage young entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprise (SME) owners to advance their businesses.

Additionally, the Chamber emphasized its commitment to providing training that would enhance their role in contributing to the sustainability and growth of the national economy.

HE Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, emphasized that the Chamber is a key partner in the success of various economic events in Sharjah, mirroring its commitment to social responsibility and supporting entrepreneurial growth across all sectors.

“Through a range of tangible initiatives, the Sharjah Chamber sought to offer direct support to young entrepreneurs. These include the establishment of the "Sharjah Award for Entrepreneurs with Disabilities" and the "Sharjah Entrepreneurs Award," both of which originate from the prestigious "Sharjah Excellence Award." Additionally, the Chamber has played a pivotal role in organizing events such as the Entrepreneurship Forum, along with numerous other initiatives, meetings, and training programmes.”

Mona Omran Ali Omran, Director of Tijarah 101, emphasized that the center's participation in the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, under the umbrella of the Sharjah Chamber, provided a valuable opportunity to underscore the pivotal role played by "Tijarah 101." The center offers a wide range of services to young entrepreneurs, from training to consulting, financing, marketing, and communication, all in close collaboration with strategic partners from both the public and private sectors.

Tijarah 101 members also engaged in the festival's activities, dialogue sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities, enhancing cooperation and partnerships. They shared the SCCI's experiences in supporting entrepreneurship and developing the skills of emerging entrepreneurs, marking another successful chapter in fostering Sharjah's entrepreneurial ecosystem.





MENAFN06022024006976014991ID1107816852