Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Giftedness and Creativity Team Achieves First Rank in Robot Performance in 'First Lego League' Competition

Dubai, UAE, 6 February 2024: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Giftedness and Creativity team achieved first place in Robot Table Performance and second place overall in the 'First Lego League' competition held at Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai.



Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, stated: “We are pleased with our team's achievements, securing first and second place at the local level of the 'First Lego League' competition. This success qualifies them to advance to the national level, where they will compete against the top teams in the country. Dr. Al Suwaidi added that Hamdan Foundation is keen on maintaining the excellence of its student team in local and international competitions, enhancing our national presence and deepening their spirit of competition and excellence, encouraging them to invest their potential in innovation and creativity.



He emphasized that Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences and the Hamdan Centre for Giftedness and Creativity provide a unique platform that brings together high-achieving and ambitious students from across the country in an environment equipped with all the necessary facilities, the latest equipment, and technologies to embark on a journey of creativity and innovation.



He affirmed that these student competitions serve as a system for measuring skills and student innovations in various scientific fields, providing supportive opportunities that contribute to the development of competitive spirit among talented students and highlighting their capabilities amidst the scientific and technological progress of our era. The Secretary-General and CEO of the Foundation congratulated the winning teams and their supervisors and wished them success in the upcoming competitions.



The FIRST Challenge based on the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) approach, targeting children aged 4 to 16 offers engaging hands-on learning experiences. Participants in the 'First Lego League' gain real-world experience through a global robotics program, assisting both students and teachers in building a better future. The aim of the 'First Lego League' is to build confidence, expand knowledge, develop learning habits, encourage experimentation, and enhance critical thinking, programming, and design skills through hands-on training in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and robotics. Six students from fourth grade to twelfth grade, citizens of the United Arab Emirates, participated in the competitions after passing giftedness discovery tests and meeting participation requirements.



It is worth mentioning that Hamdan Centre for Giftedness and Creativity, affiliated with Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, primarily aims to cater to the needs of gifted individuals and provide them with necessary care. The centre serves as the umbrella for all programs, activities, and services dedicated to nurturing and supporting the gifted and creative, while creating an attractive educational environment for them. Additionally, Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Giftedness and Creativity, through its enrichment activities, focuses on developing the scientific and cognitive skills of gifted students and showcasing their talents at the local, regional, and global levels. The qualification and participation of students in local and international competitions as representatives of the centre further enhance this mission.





