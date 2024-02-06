ASEAN Flexible Packaging Market Size, Share | Trends 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “ASEAN Flexible Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2031.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global ASEAN Flexible Packaging Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the ASEAN Flexible Packaging Market?



The ASEAN flexible packaging market size reached US$ 6.5 billion in 2023. Looking forward, Reports and Insights expects the market to reach US$ 10.5 billion in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2024-2032.



What are ASEAN Flexible Packaging?



ASEAN flexible packaging refers to the flexible packaging industry within the ASEAN region. It involves the manufacturing and utilization of flexible packaging materials, including pouches, bags, films, and wraps known for their pliability and adaptability. Countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines contribute to the production and use of flexible packaging across various sectors such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. This sector in the ASEAN region plays a vital role in providing cost-effective and sustainable packaging solutions, meeting the diverse needs of different industries by ensuring the protection, preservation, and market appeal of products.



Request for a sample copy with detail analysis:



What are the growth prospects and trends in the ASEAN Flexible Packaging industry?



The ASEAN flexible packaging market growth is driven by various factors. The market for flexible packaging in the ASEAN region is vibrant and encompasses the production and application of adaptable packaging materials. This market includes a wide array of flexible packaging solutions, such as pouches, bags, films, and wraps, recognized for their versatility and practicality. With active involvement from countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines, the ASEAN Flexible Packaging market serves diverse industries like food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. It plays a pivotal role in addressing the packaging needs of different sectors by providing economical and eco-friendly solutions, ensuring the protection, preservation, and market attractiveness of products. The market's significance lies in its capacity to deliver tailored flexible packaging solutions that meet the varied requirements of industries in the ASEAN region, contributing to overall advancements and efficiency in packaging practices. Hence, all these factors contribute to ASEAN flexible packaging market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



Market Segmentation:



By Product Type:



Pouches

Bags

Wraps

Films

Others



By Material Type:



Plastic

Paper

Aluminum Foil

Biodegradable

Others



By End-Use Industry:



Food and Beverage

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Industrial and Retail

Others



By Packaging Technology:



Gravure Printing

Flexographic Printing

Digital Printing

Laminates

Others



By Packaging Application:



Food Packaging

Beverage Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Cosmetic and Toiletry Packaging

Industrial Packaging



Segmentation By Country:



Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Myanmar

Cambodia

Laos

Brunei

Timor-Leste



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



SCG Packaging Public Company Limited

Amcor Limited

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP)

Perufoam (Perusahaan Flexible Packaging)

Fuji Seal International, Inc.

Bemis Company, Inc. (now part of Amcor)

Uflex Ltd.

Mondi Group

Smurfit Kappa Group

Huhtamaki Group

Flexipack Group

Tetra Pak

Constantia Flexibles Group

Winpak Ltd.

PT Trias Sentosa Tbk



Full Report:



If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.



About Us:



Reports and Insights consistently mееt international benchmarks in the market research industry and maintain a kееn focus on providing only the highest quality of reports and analysis outlooks across markets, industries, domains, sectors, and verticals. We have bееn catering to varying market nееds and do not compromise on quality and research efforts in our objective to deliver only the very best to our clients globally.



Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.





MENAFN06022024004629010566ID1107816843