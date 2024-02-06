Azerbaijan Marks National Youth Day

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. National Youth
Day is being celebrated in Azerbaijan today, Trend reports.
The announcement of February 2 as National Youth Day is
associated with the name of the great leader Heydar Aliyev. It was
after the second coming of the great leader to power that the state
youth policy was created in Azerbaijan, in 1994 the Ministry of
Youth and Sports was created to implement this policy.
On February 2, 1996, with Heydar Aliyev's support, the first
youth forum was held. In 1997, by the decree of the president,
Azerbaijan started celebrating February 2 as National Youth
Day.
Currently, President Ilham Aliyev successfully continues the
political course set by national leader Heydar Aliyev. The state
youth policy, carried out under the leadership of President Ilham
Aliyev, gave impetus to the development of Azerbaijani youth and
played an important role in its self-affirmation in society. As a
result of this policy, Azerbaijani youth has formed as an
intellectual force with a high worldview tied to statehood.
On August 30, 2005, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order "On
approval of the State Youth Program of Azerbaijan (2005-2009)". The
work done under the program has led to significant progress in the
full and proper use of the potential of young people for the
benefit of the country, providing them with employment and
participation in the public administration system. The attention of
President Ilham Aliyev to this was reflected in the announcement of
a "Year of Youth" in 2007.
In 2007, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the approval
of the "State Program for the Education of Azerbaijani Youth Abroad
for 2007-2015". In addition, on April 6, 2011, he signed an order
on the State Program "Azerbaijani youth in 2011-2015". The main
goal of the program was the further development of youth policy in
the country, the creation of conditions for the active
participation of young people in management, the employment of
young professionals and the solution of other socio-economic
problems.
In order to stimulate the comprehensive development of young
people and their active participation in society, on December 19,
2011, the president of Azerbaijan issued an order to establish a
Youth Fund under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The
goal before the foundation was to finance projects and programs of
public and social importance, including at the international level,
in the form of grants related to youth policy in science,
education, culture and other social spheres.
One of the important and significant decisions taken by
President Ilham Aliyev in support of youth was the establishment of
the country's first "Presidential Prize for Youth".
As a result of the leadership and correct political course
pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, a younger generation has emerged
that achieved historic victory in the second Karabakh war.
Today it can be said with confidence that the youth of the
country welcomes successful internal and external course pursued by
President Ilham Aliyev, and is always behind the president in the
implementation of this policy.
