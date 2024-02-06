Hungarian Parliament Calls Extraordinary Meeting On Sweden's Accession To NATO

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The Hungarian
parliament will hold an extraordinary meeting on February 5, at
which it will vote on Sweden's accession to NATO, Trend
reports.
It is specified that the meeting will begin at 13:00 local
time.
The meeting will be extraordinary, since the spring session of
parliament is scheduled to begin only on February 26.
Hungary remained the only member of the alliance that has not
yet approved Sweden's membership.
