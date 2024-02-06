Hungarian Parliament Calls Extraordinary Meeting On Sweden's Accession To NATO

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The Hungarian parliament will hold an extraordinary meeting on February 5, at which it will vote on Sweden's accession to NATO, Trend reports.

It is specified that the meeting will begin at 13:00 local time.

The meeting will be extraordinary, since the spring session of parliament is scheduled to begin only on February 26.

Hungary remained the only member of the alliance that has not yet approved Sweden's membership.