Dutch Mps Despise Azerbaijan's Contribution To Peace - Honorary Security Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1 . The biased
statements from Dutch MPs against Azerbaijan form an integral part
of the ongoing campaign against Azerbaijan in Europe, while the
unsubstantiated accusation that Azerbaijan is reportedly preparing
for war carries no weight, Azerbaijani veteran, honorary security
official, Colonel Azer Garayev told Trend .
He highlighted that Azerbaijan extended an offer of peace to
Armenia immediately following the conclusion of the Second Karabakh
War and initiated the restoration of its liberated territories from
occupation.
"At the same time, certain Western circles seek to widen their
skewed view of Azerbaijan. During this disparaging effort, the
Azerbaijani delegation's credentials were not recognized during
PACE's winter session. This political spectacle, suggestive of
external interference, demonstrated the lack of consideration for
pluralism of view and freedom of speech in PACE as predetermined
judgments were enforced," Garayev said.
He pointed out that another example of bias against the country
is unfounded remarks by Dutch parliament members implying that
Azerbaijan has territorial claims to Armenia and is preparing for a
new war.
"Dutch parliamentaries disregard Azerbaijan's efforts in
liberating lands, contributions to peacekeeping, and initiatives
taken to promote regional development. It appears that they have
been told to maintain PACE's biased posture. Azerbaijan has
committed billions of dollars to the rapid rehabilitation of
liberated lands that had been pillaged by Armenia's occupying army
for years. The significant investments in the districts bordering
Armenia highlight our commitment to peace, making Azerbaijan a
leading champion of peace in the South Caucasus," he explained.
Addressing the biased and wholly unacceptable statements against
Azerbaijan during a meeting of the Foreign Relations Committee of
the House of Representatives of the Netherlands (Second Chamber of
the States General), he highlighted that certain Western circles
harbor jealousy towards Azerbaijan's increasing influence,
political strength, and military prowess. These circles are
orchestrating a smear campaign against the country, resorting to
the most reprehensible tactics.
"Rather than endorsing efforts to normalize relations between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, the parliaments of European countries are
actively trying to impede the process. However, all these
endeavors, statements, and resolutions will not in any way diminish
the resolve of the Azerbaijani state, which successfully combated
separatism and emerged victorious," Garayev concluded.
