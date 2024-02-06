Dutch Mps Despise Azerbaijan's Contribution To Peace - Honorary Security Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1 . The biased statements from Dutch MPs against Azerbaijan form an integral part of the ongoing campaign against Azerbaijan in Europe, while the unsubstantiated accusation that Azerbaijan is reportedly preparing for war carries no weight, Azerbaijani veteran, honorary security official, Colonel Azer Garayev told Trend .

He highlighted that Azerbaijan extended an offer of peace to Armenia immediately following the conclusion of the Second Karabakh War and initiated the restoration of its liberated territories from occupation.

"At the same time, certain Western circles seek to widen their skewed view of Azerbaijan. During this disparaging effort, the Azerbaijani delegation's credentials were not recognized during PACE's winter session. This political spectacle, suggestive of external interference, demonstrated the lack of consideration for pluralism of view and freedom of speech in PACE as predetermined judgments were enforced," Garayev said.

He pointed out that another example of bias against the country is unfounded remarks by Dutch parliament members implying that Azerbaijan has territorial claims to Armenia and is preparing for a new war.

"Dutch parliamentaries disregard Azerbaijan's efforts in liberating lands, contributions to peacekeeping, and initiatives taken to promote regional development. It appears that they have been told to maintain PACE's biased posture. Azerbaijan has committed billions of dollars to the rapid rehabilitation of liberated lands that had been pillaged by Armenia's occupying army for years. The significant investments in the districts bordering Armenia highlight our commitment to peace, making Azerbaijan a leading champion of peace in the South Caucasus," he explained.

Addressing the biased and wholly unacceptable statements against Azerbaijan during a meeting of the Foreign Relations Committee of the House of Representatives of the Netherlands (Second Chamber of the States General), he highlighted that certain Western circles harbor jealousy towards Azerbaijan's increasing influence, political strength, and military prowess. These circles are orchestrating a smear campaign against the country, resorting to the most reprehensible tactics.

"Rather than endorsing efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the parliaments of European countries are actively trying to impede the process. However, all these endeavors, statements, and resolutions will not in any way diminish the resolve of the Azerbaijani state, which successfully combated separatism and emerged victorious," Garayev concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel