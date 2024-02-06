Azerbaijan Approves Directions For Strategic Investment Stimulus - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1 . President Ilham
Aliyev has signed a decree on approval of "Directions of strategic
investment projects providing for the issuance of a document on
investment stimulation", Trend reports.
According to the decree, "Directions of strategic investment
projects providing for the issuance of a document on investment
stimulation" were approved .
The Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Economy are tasked
with resolving issues arising from this decree.
The full text of the decree is available at the link
