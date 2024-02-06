               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Approves Directions For Strategic Investment Stimulus - Decree


2/6/2024 8:38:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1 . President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on approval of "Directions of strategic investment projects providing for the issuance of a document on investment stimulation", Trend reports.

According to the decree, "Directions of strategic investment projects providing for the issuance of a document on investment stimulation" were approved .

The Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Economy are tasked with resolving issues arising from this decree.

The full text of the decree is available at the link

MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816837

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search