Azerbaijan Approves Directions For Strategic Investment Stimulus - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1 . President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on approval of "Directions of strategic investment projects providing for the issuance of a document on investment stimulation", Trend reports.

According to the decree, "Directions of strategic investment projects providing for the issuance of a document on investment stimulation" were approved .

The Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Economy are tasked with resolving issues arising from this decree.

The full text of the decree is available at the link