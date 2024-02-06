Azerbaijan Earns Huge Income From Passenger, Cargo Transportation For Two Decades

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Azerbaijan's
Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has reported a
tenfold increase in revenues from passenger and cargo
transportation by road in 20 years, Trend reports, referring to the
nation's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.
According to data on the structure, in 2003, the country earned
171.4 million manat ($100 million) from road transportation of
passengers and cargo, and by 2023, this figure had risen to 1.6
billion manat ($940 million).
