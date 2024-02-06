Azerbaijani Embassy Appeals To Compatriots In US

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1 . The Azerbaijani
Embassy in the United States has addressed compatriots on the
occasion of the early presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend
reports.
“A polling station has been created at the embassy for the early
election of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which will
be held on February 7. Our citizens, permanently or temporarily
residing in the United States, who have reached the age of 18 and
are in the United States on election day, can vote at the embassy
on February 7, 2024 from 8:00 to 19:00. Citizens of the Republic of
Azerbaijan with a valid passport or identity card can exercise
their right to vote at the polling station established at the
embassy," the message says.
