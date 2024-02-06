               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Embassy Appeals To Compatriots In US


2/6/2024 8:38:21 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1 . The Azerbaijani Embassy in the United States has addressed compatriots on the occasion of the early presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“A polling station has been created at the embassy for the early election of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which will be held on February 7. Our citizens, permanently or temporarily residing in the United States, who have reached the age of 18 and are in the United States on election day, can vote at the embassy on February 7, 2024 from 8:00 to 19:00. Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan with a valid passport or identity card can exercise their right to vote at the polling station established at the embassy," the message says.

MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816834

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search