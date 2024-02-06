               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Houthis Attack British Commercial Ship In Red Sea


2/6/2024 8:38:21 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah attacked a British commercial ship in the Red Sea, the movement spokesman Yahya Sariya said, Trend reports.

“The Yemeni navy fired anti-ship missiles at a British merchant ship heading to a port in the occupied Palestinian territories via the Red Sea,” he said.

