Houthis Attack British Commercial Ship In Red Sea

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Houthis from the
Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah attacked a British commercial
ship in the Red Sea, the movement spokesman Yahya Sariya said,
Trend reports.
“The Yemeni navy fired anti-ship missiles at a British merchant
ship heading to a port in the occupied Palestinian territories via
the Red Sea,” he said.
