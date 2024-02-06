Czech Parliament Chamber President Refutes Statements Made In Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1 . Markéta Pekarová
Adamová, President of the Czech Republic's Chamber of Deputies, has
disputed allegations regarding her purported desire to "put
pressure on Azerbaijan" as part of negotiations on a peace
agreement with Armenia, Trend reports.
"My words, I believe, have been misconstrued. I would want to
state that I have never doubted that Karabakh is Azerbaijan," said
Adamová to reporters.
She expressed optimism about the potential for normalizing
relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, fostering peace in the
region.
"We feel that there is now an opportunity to begin
normalization, and we are certain that Armenia and Azerbaijan are
engaged in a continuing dialogue, which is critical for all of us.
Peace in the South Caucasus can lead to development; thus, there is
a big shared interest," the Speaker of the Parliament
emphasized.
The day before, Armenian media claimed that during her visit to
Yerevan, Markéta Pekarová Adamová expressed her intention to
"assist in bringing Azerbaijan back to the negotiating table with
Armenia" and pledged to "utilize all available means to encourage
Azerbaijan to resume peace talks with Armenia."
A delegation led by Markéta Pekarová Adamová arrived on an
official visit to Azerbaijan today, February 1.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816831
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.