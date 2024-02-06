Armenian PM Intends To Hold Constitutional Referendum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Armenia today
should regulate its relations with the Declaration of Independence,
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on the broadcast of
Armenian Public Television, Trend reports.
"Where is the point, where is the moment when we should
transform from a non-state nation into a state nation? That moment
is the constitutional referendum. The only tool we have is talking
to the people," he said.
To note, the preamble of Armenia's constitution refers to
Armenia's Declaration of Independence, the basis of which is the
joint decision of the Supreme Council of the Armenian SSR and the
Supreme Council of the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh of December 1,
1989, on reunification.
It means that the policy of occupation and territorial claims to
Azerbaijan is now enshrined in Armenia at the legislative level.
The signing of the peace treaty and the submission of its text for
ratification contradict the Basic Law of the country.
