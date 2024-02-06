Uzbekistan's Click Payment Organization To Be Transformed Into JSC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 1. Uzbekistan's
Click payment organization will be transformed into a joint stock
company, Trend reports.
Investment company KAP DEPO announced the conclusion of an
agreement to transform and reorganize Click from a limited
liability company (LLC) into a joint stock company (JSC).
Earlier in November 2023, Uzbekistan's President signed a decree
"On measures to strengthen the protection of the rights of
consumers of digital products (services) and fight against offenses
committed through digital technologies".
According to this decree, payment system operators and payment
organizations will be able to operate exclusively in the form of a
joint stock company from July 1, 2024.
Within the framework of the concluded agreement, KAP DEPO will
provide full support to Click payment organization in the process
of transformation into a joint stock company.
