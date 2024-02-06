Uzbekistan's Click Payment Organization To Be Transformed Into JSC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 1. Uzbekistan's Click payment organization will be transformed into a joint stock company, Trend reports.

Investment company KAP DEPO announced the conclusion of an agreement to transform and reorganize Click from a limited liability company (LLC) into a joint stock company (JSC).

Earlier in November 2023, Uzbekistan's President signed a decree "On measures to strengthen the protection of the rights of consumers of digital products (services) and fight against offenses committed through digital technologies".

According to this decree, payment system operators and payment organizations will be able to operate exclusively in the form of a joint stock company from July 1, 2024.

Within the framework of the concluded agreement, KAP DEPO will provide full support to Click payment organization in the process of transformation into a joint stock company.