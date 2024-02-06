Azerbaijanis Scrapping Their Autos To Earn Perks

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Azerbaijani citizens will be able to earn a discount or a lump sum payment when purchasing a new car by surrendering old autos for recycling, Qizilgul Hasanova, an employee of the Environmental Policy Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, said during the round table devoted to the utilization of vehicles, the current situation, and upcoming challenges, Trend reports.

"Some developed countries have made the process of utilization mandatory, and late handover may be subject to fines," Hasanova said.

She emphasized that vehicle scrapping in Azerbaijan is voluntary.

"The recycling process will contribute to the renewal of the vehicle fleet, decreasing the negative impact on human health and the environment, as well as assuring road safety, stimulating the local automotive market and supporting the automaker, and creating new jobs," the employee of the Ministry of Ecology's department added.

Hasanova further stated that, in international practice, vehicle utilization has been implemented in many nations, resulting in successful outcomes.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel