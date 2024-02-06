Azerbaijanis Scrapping Their Autos To Earn Perks

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Azerbaijani
citizens will be able to earn a discount or a lump sum payment when
purchasing a new car by surrendering old autos for recycling,
Qizilgul Hasanova, an employee of the Environmental Policy
Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of
Azerbaijan, said during the round table devoted to the utilization
of vehicles, the current situation, and upcoming challenges,
Trend reports.
"Some developed countries have made the process of utilization
mandatory, and late handover may be subject to fines," Hasanova
said.
She emphasized that vehicle scrapping in Azerbaijan is
voluntary.
"The recycling process will contribute to the renewal of the
vehicle fleet, decreasing the negative impact on human health and
the environment, as well as assuring road safety, stimulating the
local automotive market and supporting the automaker, and creating
new jobs," the employee of the Ministry of Ecology's department
added.
Hasanova further stated that, in international practice, vehicle
utilization has been implemented in many nations, resulting in
successful outcomes.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816826
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.