Rights Of Azerbaijani Delegation In PACE Must Be Restored - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. President Ilham
Aliyev emphasized the importance of restoring the rights of the
Azerbaijani delegation in the Parliamentry Assembly of the Council
of Europe (PACE), as he received Secretary General of the
Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong, Trend reports.
President Ilham Aliyev stressed that the efforts of a minority
group in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, which
is anti-Azerbaijani in nature and opposes the ratification of the
credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation, did not contribute to
dialogue. He stated that this contradicts the traditions of
parliamentary platforms in general. The head of state emphasized
the importance of restoring the rights of the Azerbaijani
delegation and pointed out that if the rights of the Azerbaijani
delegation are not restored, Azerbaijan will reconsider its
participation in the Council of Europe and the European Court of
Human Rights.
