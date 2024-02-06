France Carrying Out Destructive Policy In Region Acting On Principle Of Adding Fuel To Fire - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. France is
carrying out a destructive policy in the region acting on the
principle of adding fuel to the fire, conducting Armenia's
militarization policy, and instigating geopolitical intrigues,
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, as he
received Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin
Chungong, Trend reports.
