France Carrying Out Destructive Policy In Region Acting On Principle Of Adding Fuel To Fire - President Ilham Aliyev


2/6/2024 8:38:11 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. France is carrying out a destructive policy in the region acting on the principle of adding fuel to the fire, conducting Armenia's militarization policy, and instigating geopolitical intrigues, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, as he received Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong, Trend reports.

Saying that France is carrying out a destructive policy in the region acting on the principle of adding fuel to the fire, conducting Armenia's militarization policy, and instigating geopolitical intrigues, President Ilham Aliyev noted that official Paris is the cause for the tension in the region. The President also noted that France conducts anti-Azerbaijan policy in various international organizations and at the parliamentary levels. The head of state underscored that France pursues a policy to achieve a leading position and strengthen its influence in the South Caucasus region, but he added that their efforts in this direction have been futile.

