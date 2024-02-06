Peace Can Be Achieved When Armenia's Claims Against Azerbaijan Are Brought To An End - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Peace can be
achieved when Armenia's claims against Azerbaijan are brought to an
end, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, as
he received Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union
Martin Chungong, Trend reports.
President Ilham Aliyev noted that in Armenia's Declaration of
Independence, there are direct calls for the annexation of
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region to Armenia and the violation of
Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, and this document is also
referred to in the Constitution of Armenia.“Furthermore, in
Armenia`s other regulatory and legal documents, there are numerous
provisions that assert territorial claims against Azerbaijan, and
in many conventions and other documents to which Armenia is a
party, there are numerous clauses that do not recognize
Azerbaijan's sovereignty over Karabakh.” In addition, the head of
state emphasized that the basis of Armenia's claims against
Azerbaijan in international courts consists of issues such as the
non-recognition of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial
integrity by Armenia, as well as the separation of Karabakh from
Azerbaijan. The President of Azerbaijan noted that peace can be
achieved when these claims are brought to an end, and when
amendments are made in the Constitution of Armenia and other
regulatory and legal documents. Stressing the importance of
expeditiously implementing this in Armenia, the head of state
emphasized that initiating internal discussions on this issue in
Armenia is considered a positive step, adding that this could
create good opportunities for expediting the conclusion of the
peace process.
