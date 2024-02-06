               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of International Observers For Upcoming Presidential Election


2/6/2024 8:38:10 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. A total of 86,490 observers have been registered for the upcoming extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Rovzat Gasimov said at the commission's meeting, Trend reports.

According to him, 790 of them are international observers.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The CEC of Azerbaijan on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

