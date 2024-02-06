Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of International Observers For Upcoming Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. A total of 86,490
observers have been registered for the upcoming extraordinary
presidential election in Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of the Central
Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Rovzat Gasimov said at the
commission's meeting, Trend reports.
According to him, 790 of them are international observers.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
The CEC of Azerbaijan on December 19 approved the candidacy of
Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP),
for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816818
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.