Czech Parliament Chamber President Visits Alley Of Honor, Alley Of Martyrs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1 A delegation led by President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Markéta Pekarová Adamová has visited the Alley of Honor and the Alley of Martyrs, Trend reports.

The delegation first visited the Alley of Honor, where they honored the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect, and founder of the modern independent state of Azerbaijan, and laid a wreath at his grave.

The delegation paid homage to the heroic sons of Azerbaijan at the Alley of Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for the freedom and sovereignty of the country. They laid flowers at their graves and visited the Eternal Flame monument.

The guests enjoyed the panoramic view of the capital from Baku's highest point. They received information about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and learned about the ongoing city improvement projects.

The delegation arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan today, February 1.

The delegation led by the head of the Azerbaijani Parliament's working group on Azerbaijani-Czech inter-parliamentary relations Elnur Allahverdiyev, Czech Ambassador Milan Sedláček, and other officials met Markéta Pekarová Adamová at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the state flags of both countries waved.

