Czech Parliament Chamber President Visits Alley Of Honor, Alley Of Martyrs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1
by President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the
Czech Republic Markéta Pekarová Adamová has visited the Alley of
Honor and the Alley of Martyrs, Trend reports.
The delegation first visited the Alley of Honor, where they
honored the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the
Azerbaijani people, architect, and founder of the modern
independent state of Azerbaijan, and laid a wreath at his
grave.
The delegation paid homage to the heroic sons of Azerbaijan at
the Alley of Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives in the struggle
for the freedom and sovereignty of the country. They laid flowers
at their graves and visited the Eternal Flame monument.
The guests enjoyed the panoramic view of the capital from Baku's
highest point. They received information about the history of the
Alley of Martyrs and learned about the ongoing city improvement
projects.
The delegation arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan today,
February 1.
The delegation led by the head of the Azerbaijani Parliament's
working group on Azerbaijani-Czech inter-parliamentary relations
Elnur Allahverdiyev, Czech Ambassador Milan Sedláček, and other
officials met Markéta Pekarová Adamová at Heydar Aliyev
International Airport, where the state flags of both countries
waved.
