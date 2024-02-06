Tajikistan Cites Climate Change As One Of Factors Contributing To Low Power Supplies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 1. The rapid
economic growth of the country and the impacts of climate change
are the main reasons for restrictions on supplying electricity to
the population, Tajikistan's Minister of Energy and Water
Resources, Daler Juma, said during a press conference, Trend reports.
"The primary reason is the country's economic development, whose
growth amounted to 8.3 percent in 2023. Nearly all socio-economic
sectors are progressing, and the demand for electricity is
increasing," explained the minister.
He mentioned that another factor is climate change, which has
reduced water inflow into the country's rivers in recent years. The
minister highlighted that the precipitation volume in the current
autumn-winter season has decreased by almost 95 percent compared to
the same period in 2022–2023.
The minister noted that this has adversely affected the water
inflow in the Vakhsh river, where most of the country's power
facilities are located. About 95 percent of the electricity is
generated by hydropower plants, with the remaining portion coming
from thermal and solar stations in smaller capacities.
In rural areas, where approximately 70 percent of the country's
population resides, electricity has been provided in limited
quantities since September 20 of last year. People in these areas
receive electricity for 3 hours in the morning and 5 hours in the
evening.
Moreover, Tajikistan increased electricity tariffs starting
January 1, 2024. Consumers now pay 30.75 dirams ($0.028) per
kilowatt-hour, which is 16 percent more than before.
