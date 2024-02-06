US Has Started Strikes On Syria

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The United States
has begun military strikes on Syria in retaliation for the attack
on the US base in Jordan, the ABC television channel said citing a
US administration official, Trend reports.
Meanwhile, Qatar's television channel, Al Jazeera, said that the
outskirts of the Syrian town of Abu Kamal, located in the eastern
province of Deir ez-Zor on the border with Iraq, had been bombed.
In addition, the Al Arabiya television channel reported that there
were explosions near the Al-Qa'im crossing on the Syrian-Iraqi
border.
ABC News said that the strikes were likely to target pro-Iran
groups.
Earlier, Washington said that US troops stationed in Jordan had
been attacked by the Islamic Resistance of Iraq movement. The
Pentagon said that three US troops were killed and more than 40
wounded. The United States pinned the blame for the attack on Iran
as well. US President Joe Biden confirmed earlier that he had
already decided how Washington would respond to the attack on the
Jordanian-Syrian border.
After the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the
Gaza Strip, missile and drone attacks on US military bases in Syria
and Iraq have become more frequent. Shiite militias have warned
that they will increase the number of armed operations in Syria and
Iraq as the US continues to provide military aid to Israel.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816813
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.