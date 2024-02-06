               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Decision To Hold COP29 In Azerbaijan - Manifestation Of Trust And Respect For Our Country, Said President Ilham Aliyev


2/6/2024 8:37:56 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2 . The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan is a manifestation of trust and respect for our country, said the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev while receiving the Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Simon Stiell, Trend reports.

