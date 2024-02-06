Results Of Social Survey Taken In Azerbaijan In Run-Up To Presidential Election Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2 . The primary
objective of the sociological survey in Azerbaijan is to assess the
population's preparedness for voting ahead of the presidential
election, gauging its involvement in the country's political
landscape and understanding public opinion related to the election,
said representative of Oracle Advisory Group George Birnbaum during
a press conference in Azerbaijan's Shusha, Trend reports.
He highlighted that the questionnaire comprises several
categories, including "The level of awareness of the population
about the presidential election," "Attitude towards the current
state of the country," "The level of political activity of the
population," "Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict," and "Support for the
Second Karabakh War."
George Birnbaum highlighted that in response to the question
"Have you participated in the presidential election in Azerbaijan
before?" 34.9 percent answered "almost every time," 28.4 percent
responded with "always," and 11.1 percent indicated "many times."
This signifies a notable level of electoral engagement within the
population.
To assess the population's awareness of the presidential
election, when queried about "What is the most important problem
Azerbaijan is currently facing?" 2.3 percent mentioned the economic
situation, 34.9 percent mentioned employment, 27.1 percent
indicated salaries, 0.4 percent highlighted Azerbaijan's role in
the international arena, 0.1 percent pointed to crime, 14.1 percent
expressed concerns about corruption, 6.7 percent referenced
education, 0.2 percent mentioned ecology, 13.1 percent addressed
healthcare, and 1.1 percent focused on domestic violence.
Voters express confidence in the country's progress "in the
right direction" and in the success of the President.
When questioned about their assessment of the overall direction
Azerbaijan is heading, 81.2 percent of voters indicated "the right
direction," while 12.3 percent expressed it as "the wrong
direction."
In response to the question "How would you assess the work done
by President Ilham Aliyev?" 96 percent of voters chose "excellent,"
2.5 percent opted for "good," and 0.8 percent said
"satisfactory."
Furthermore, voters perceive Azerbaijan as a secure place to
reside. When asked, "Do you agree that Azerbaijan, unlike other
countries, is the most stable country in the region?" 85.4 percent
of respondents affirmed with a "yes."
In response to the question, "If a presidential election was
scheduled for today and the following persons were candidates, for
whom would you vote?" the majority of respondents expressed
satisfaction with the current head of state. Accordingly, 97
percent named President Ilham Aliyev, 1.2 percent mentioned Zahid
Oruj, 0.7 percent referred to Fazil Mustafa, 0.5 percent considered
Razi Nurullayev, 0.3 percent mentioned Gudrat Hasanguliyev, 0.2
percent brought up Fuad Aliyev, and 0.1 percent indicated Elshad
Musayev.
Moreover, the public views the triumph in Karabakh as a
significant achievement for Azerbaijan. When asked, "Did you
support the large-scale military operations conducted to restore
the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan?" 98.50 percent of
respondents provided a positive response, underscoring a strong
national spirit.
Regarding the question, "How, in your opinion, did the
restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity affect the
country's authority in the international arena?" 72.5 percent of
respondents selected "positively," 2.6 percent opted for
"negatively," and 24.9 percent chose "neutrally."
All responses reflect the population's stance toward the current
government's activities, signifying the belief and support of the
population for the incumbent government.
The responses to the question regarding the attitude toward
President Ilham Aliyev, contained in this section, enable the
formation of a conclusive understanding of voters' political
preferences and eventual voting outcomes.
Thus, based on the outcomes of the pre-election survey
specifically focused on gauging public opinion on President Ilham
Aliyev's actions, it can be concluded that the population has faith
in the leadership provided by President Ilham Aliyev and backs his
political approach.
The Oracle Advisory Group organization and the Citizens' Labor
Rights Protection League determined that the population is well
informed about the upcoming presidential election on February 7.
This highlights the effectiveness of education and information
campaigns undertaken by the state.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December 19
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816811
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.